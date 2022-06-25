Russia Confirms Full Control of Severodonetsk City

"The enemy's attempt to turn the industrial zone of the Severodonetsk Azot plant into a persistent focus of resistance was foiled," stated the Russian Defense Ministry.

On Saturday, units of the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) People's Militia, supported by Russian forces, completely liberated the city of Severodonetsk, located in the republic, reported the Russian Defense Ministry.

The ministry also announced the liberation of the town of Borovskoye and the localities of Voronovo and Syrotino, located in the LPR.

In addition, it is specified that the territory of the Azot chemical plant, located in the industrial zone of Severodonetsk, has come under the control of the LPR forces.

"Thus, the enemy's attempt to turn the industrial zone of the Severodonetsk Azot plant into a persistent focus of resistance was foiled," said Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov.

#UPDATE Ukraine's #Severodonetsk was "fully occupied" by the Russian army, its mayor said on Saturday, after weeks of fighting over the key eastern city pic.twitter.com/n1L1VkkYIq — AFP News Agency (@AFP) June 25, 2022

Regarding the Azot chemical plant, since last May, a significant group of Ukrainian servicemen ranging from 300 to 400 had been blockaded at the plant, according to preliminary data.

According to various reports, an undetermined number of civilian residents are also being held at the plant.

At the same time, the representative of the LPR People's Militia Ivan Filiponenko announced that the republic's forces, together with units of the Russian republic of Chechnya, managed to evacuate more than 800 civilian residents from the plant, although the figures have not been confirmed by the Russian Defense Ministry for the time being.

Russia has established full control over the Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk on Saturday, Interfax reported, citing the Defense Ministry. — CGTN America (@cgtnamerica) June 25, 2022

Last June 11, the first civilians began to leave the plant through an access not controlled by the Ukrainian military. Four days later, another evacuation attempt was sabotaged by Ukrainian forces, who opened fire on the humanitarian corridor.

On Wednesday, the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) ambassador to Russia, Rodion Mirozhnik, said that in recent days, several dozen civilians managed to leave the plant as Russian and LPR forces liberated their territories.