Colombia is Meddling in Venezuelan Political Affairs: Yvan Gil

He warned about a new attempt to revive the Lima Group against the Bolivarian Revolution.

On Tuesday, Bolivarian Foreign Affairs Minister Yvan Gil accused Colombia of meddling in Venezuela's internal political affairs.

Previously, the administration of President Gustavo Petro expressed concern about the difficulties philosopher Corina Yoris faced in registering her candidacy for the Venezuelan presidential elections scheduled for July 28.

"Driven by the need to comply with the U.S. State Department's dictates, the Colombian Foreign Ministry takes a misstep and commits a blatant act of interference in matters that only concern Venezuelans," Foreign Minister Gil wrote on social media.

"Venezuela has always been respectful of the complex political processes in Colombia, even in times of violence and great divisions," he added, pointing out that Colombian Foreign Minister Luis Murillo made false judgments despite having accurate firsthand information.

President @NicolasMaduro registered his candidacy for the presidential election in Caracas surrounded by a human wave of hope. @yvangil @ypimentel2021 @Asamblea_Ven. The elections will be on July 28, 2024. July 28, 2024. pic.twitter.com/Lp42o6BVC8 — Embajada de Venezuela en Senegal (@EmbajadaSenegal) March 26, 2024

"This is not only an act of bad faith but also seeks to undermine the process of normalization of diplomatic, political, and commercial relations, which has been promoted by our presidents," the Venezuelan minister stressed.

On Tuesday, the Colombian Foreign Ministry said that the "difficulties" experienced by opposition parties such as the Democratic Unity Platform and Vente Venezuela in registering candidates "could affect the confidence of some sectors of the international community in the electoral process' transparency and competitiveness."

Gil also criticized a joint statement from Argentina, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Peru, and Uruguay, which expressed concern about the Venezuelan political process.

"It seems that there are governments that, without fear of political ridicule, want to reissue the failed Lima Group, pulverized by the Bolivarian revolution, which will also pulverize these new interventionist aspirations," the Venezuelan minister stated.