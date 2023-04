The UAE downgraded its relations with Iran in 2016.

Iran appointed an ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after just eight years.

"After about eight years, the Foreign Ministry has appointed Reza Ameri as the new ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Arab Emirates," the official Iranian news agency IRNA reported.

Prior to his appointment, Reza Ameri held the position of director general of the Iranian expatriates office at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The diplomat had also served as Iran's ambassador to Algeria, Sudan, and Eritrea.

The Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announces the appointment of Reza Amiri as the new ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, eight years after no Iranian ambassador was appointed to the #UAE.#Syria #Turkey #SaudiArabia #Iran pic.twitter.com/sgqCxfOxIE — Idlib Calling (@IdlibCallingSy) April 5, 2023

The UAE downgraded its relations with Iran in 2016 after Saudi Arabia cut diplomatic ties with Iran.

In September 2022, the UAE reinstated its ambassador to Iran.