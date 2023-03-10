Saudi Arabia, Iran Set To Resume Diplomatic Relations

Musaad bin Mohammed Al-Aiban, Saudi Minister of State, Member of the Council of Ministers and National Security Advisor, led the Saudi delegation and Admiral Ali Shamkhani, Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, led the Iranian delegation during the talks in Beijing from March 6 to 10, according to a trilateral statement by China, Saudi Arabia and Iran.

Saudi Arabia and Iran held the talks to resolve their differences through dialogue and diplomatic means, to abide by the purposes and principles of the charters of the United Nations and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and to abide by international regulations and practices, according to the joint statement.



Both Saudi Arabia and Iran expressed their appreciation and gratitude to Iraq and Oman for hosting several rounds of dialogue between 2021 and 2022, and to the Chinese leaders and government for hosting, supporting and contributing to the success of the talks, the statement said.



Saudi Arabia and Iran agreed to restore diplomatic relations and reopen their embassies and missions within a period not exceeding two months, and agreed to hold talks between foreign ministers to arrange the exchange of ambassadors and explore ways to strengthen bilateral relations, it said.



Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, congratulated the two sides on taking a historic step forward and said China supports the two sides in making firm progress as agreed in the agreement to work for a common bright future with patience and wisdom.



"As a reliable friend of the two countries, China will continue to play a constructive role," said Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee.

He said the improvement of relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran has paved the way for regional peace and stability in the Middle East and has set an example of resolving divergences and differences between countries through dialogue and consultation.



Al-Aiban and Shamkhani expressed their readiness to continue constructive dialogue, fully implement their consensus and enhance good-neighborliness to jointly safeguard regional security.