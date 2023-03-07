Israeli Attack on Aleppo is Crime Against Humanity: Iran

So far this year, Israel has attacked Syrian territory on at least four occasions.

On Tuesday, the Iranian Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani strongly condemned an Israeli attack on Syria's Aleppo International Airport as a "crime against humanity."

Israel targeted the civil airport, the main route for the delivery of international humanitarian aid to the Syrian city, when the quake-stricken people in Aleppo are still under tough circumstances, he said.

Slamming the attack as a flagrant case of "crimes against humanity," Kanaani regretted that some countries as well as Western and human rights organizations have remained silent in the face of continued "brutal and inhumane" Israeli attacks on Syria.

The attack damaged the Aleppo airport's runway and took it out of service. Already heavily destructed as a result of the years-long war in Syria, Aleppo has also suffered considerable damage in the deadly earthquakes that hit southern Türkiye and northwestern Syria on Feb. 6.

Last night Israel attacked Aleppo International Airport in Syria where the earthquake devastated city receives most of its humanitarian aid. Relief deliveries have been stopped until the airport is operational again. #IsraeliTerrorism pic.twitter.com/dg2ij9hyyH — Steve Sweeney (@SweeneySteve) March 7, 2023

As a result of the damage caused to the runway, the Syrian Civil Aviation authorities diverted planes providing assistance to those affected by the earthquakes to Damascus and Latakia.

The Transport Ministry announced that technical teams are inspecting the airport facilities to determine the extent of the damage and repair the infrastructure affected by the attack.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights recalled that the Aleppo airport had already been the target of another missile attack in September 2022. On that occasion, the impact caused significant material damage and forced the suspension of air traffic temporarily.

So far this year, Israel has attacked Syrian territory on at least four occasions. Its authorities have justified these actions by arguing that Syria harbors Lebanese and Iranian armed groups.

