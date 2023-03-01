Iran Declares Two German Diplomats Persona Non Grata

"The two German diplomats have been expelled due to Germany's irresponsible interference" in Iran's internal affairs, according to the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

On Wednesday, Iran declared two German diplomats persona non grata and expelled them from the country over the European nation's "irresponsible interference" in the Islamic republic's internal and judicial affairs.

The decision is related to the death sentence handed down on February 21 by an Iranian court against German-Iranian citizen Jamshid Sharmahd, accused of "planning and organizing acts of terror in the country."

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said that "the two German diplomats have been expelled due to Germany's irresponsible interference in Iran's internal and judicial affairs."

The move concerns the German ambassador to Tehran, Hans-Udo Muzel. The spokesman said, "The Islamic Republic of Iran will act firmly against excessive demands" and warned against the intentions of certain countries to disregard its fundamental principles and national sovereignty.

Iran Expels Two German Diplomats Over Political Interference



The German Foreign Ministry said that two diplomats in Iran had been declared persona non grata and expelled from the country over Berlin’s “interfering and irresponsible measures” and meddling in Tehran’s internal

Germany has called on Iran to overturn the death sentence against Sharmahd, connected to the leadership of the Tondar(Thunder) group, which is accused of carrying out a deadly bombing in the southern Iranian city of Shiraz in 2008. The attack killed 14 people and injured 300 others.

The Tondar group intended to carry out 23 terrorist operations in the Islamic republic, of which only five were carried out, according to the Mizan news agency. Sharmahd was arrested in 2020.

Following the Iranian court's ruling, Germany declared two Iranian embassy staff members in Berlin personae non gratae on February 22 and ordered them to leave Germany immediately.