New Bolivian Gov't Leading Country to Bankruptcy: Evo Morales

The Bolivian president warned that the actions of the coupist right are damaging his country's economy and threaten to bankrupt him.

Bolivian President Evo Morales, who is now an asylum seeker in Argentina after the coup d'etat against him, warned that the de-facto government is leading the South American country "to bankruptcy" because "they have paralyzed the productive apparatus and halted public investment."

Using his Twitter account on Monday, the democratically elected President tweeted that the main issue of the economic recession led to "civic unemployment", along with the "the coup action of the OAS (Organization of American States)" and the assault on public institutions and companies.

During the management of the crisis, the Bolivian economy remained a leader in growth in Latin America and the Caribbean thanks to the policy of nationalization of natural resources.

However, the president constantly warned about the interest of the Right to return to privatization and the sale of assets to international companies.

For the closing of 2019, the National Institute of Statistics (INE) forecasts an economic growth of 3.38 percent, while 2018 closed with 4.6 percent and 2017 with 3.94 percent.

The current de-facto administration of Bolivia has left open the possibility of privatizing some state-owned companies.

"The companies that are currently administered by the state and show signs of inefficiency have to be negotiated and managed by private firms," ​​the de-acto Minister of Productive Development and Plural Economy of Bolivia, Wilfredo Rojo, said.