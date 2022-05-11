Russia Hopes the West Will Stop Pushing a Unipolar World

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Russia expects the West to stop driving towards the "unipolar world" and cease violating the UN Charter principles once Moscow achieves its goals in its special military operation in Ukraine.

The official made the remarks at a joint press conference with Oman's Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr al-Busaidi in the Omani capital Muscat as part of his visit to the country, during which the Russian minister met with several officials and discussed a range of issues, including the Ukraine conflict, trade and migration.

"We hope that after the completion of our special military operation and the fulfillment of all the tasks set within its framework, it will contribute to curbing the West's attempts to undermine international law and stop its flagrant violations of the provisions of the UN Charter, including the principle of sovereign rights of countries, and force the West to stop promoting the so-called unipolar world dominated by the United States and its allies," Lavrov said.

In addition, Lavrov said that the Russian authorities briefed the Omani authorities thoroughly about the situation in Ukraine. "We have informed in detail our partners from Oman on the developments in Ukraine in the context of Russia’s special military operation and about the geopolitical fracture regarding this situation," the minister said.

In this regard, Lavrov said that in connection with the current situation in Ukraine, "Oman took a considered and balanced position, which, first, is based on the national interests of its people." For his part, Oman's foreign minister said his country "follows with great interest the situation in Ukraine and calls on all parties to exercise restraint and resolve differences peacefully to avoid escalation of the situation."

Lavrov: West Can’t Be Trusted To Negotiate or Respect Intl Law



Last February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a special military operation in Ukraine following Kiev's breach of the Minsk agreements and the eventual recognition of the sovereignty of the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics. Putin said that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories.

Russia has repeatedly said that the operation was aimed at the demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine, which for its part, has claimed that Moscow's operation was completely unprovoked and rejected claims that it was planning to retake the Donbass republics by force.

Western countries and their European allies have since imposed a broad range of punitive sanctions on Russia, targeting its businesses and the oil and gas industry. Russia has condemned the West and NATO for massive arms shipments to Ukraine amid the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.