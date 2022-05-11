Russia: Injured in Belgorod Region Attack Rise to Six

On Wednesday, six people were wounded, and one was killed in a bombardment of the border settlement of Solokhi in Russia’s Belgorod Region.

Vyacheslav Gladkov, Governor of the Belgorod Region of Russia, announced on his telegram channel on Wednesday, that the number of wounded resulting from the shelling in the region rose to six.

The death of one person was reported in the bombardment of the border settlement of Solokhi. "The latest data on casualties from the region’s Health Ministry: six people wounded, one person killed," said Gladkov.

According to the Governor, a 14-year-old boy is among the wounded, and he is being attended to at the regional hospital. He added that the residents of the settlement will be transferred to a safe place.

"The population of the Solokhi settlement will be taken to a safe location under the guidance of the district’s head Vladimir Pertsev and head of the regional Emergencies Ministry Sergey Potapov," wrote Gladkov on his telegram channel.

IMAGES from the village of Solokhi, Belgorod region in Russia showing fires raging from what Russia claims is from Ukrainian shelling of the area. #Ukraine #Putin #Russia #Ukraineunderattack #Putinswar pic.twitter.com/j04zpNu1Dj — raging545 (@raging545) May 11, 2022

Earlier on Wednesday, it was reported that the Solokhi settlement in the Belgorod district was bombed from the Ukrainian side. The shelling left one of the residential buildings partially destroyed.

The Solokhi settlement is at least 11 kilometers from the border with Ukraine.