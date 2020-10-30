Nearly 81 Million Citizens Have Voted in US

According to the U.S. Elections Project at the University of Florida, early voting has been setting records across the United States, with nationwide turnout surpassing 60% of the 2016 total.

With only four days remaining to one of the most pivotal US elections on record, nearly 81 million people have cast their ballots, either in person or through the mail-in votes, which many Americans have resorted to while avoiding crowds due to the Covid 19 pandemics, CNN reports.

Last Thursday, a record of nearly 90.000 new cases was reported nationwide, so many people have adopted the early vote to avoid crowds on November 3. Friday is the final day of early voting in several states across the country, including Georgia and Arizona.

Morning #VoteEarly update - as of this moment 84 million people have cast their ballots in the #2020Elections, with both Hawaii & Texas surpassing their 2016 election totals ������. Make sure your #Halloween plans include getting out to #vote ����https://t.co/sbpdWhMphG pic.twitter.com/9xS9bL0lYI — Vote Early Day (@voteearlyday) October 30, 2020

According to the U.S. Elections Project at the University of Florida, early voting has been setting records across the United States, with nationwide turnout surpassing 60% of the 2016 total. But Texas is just the second state, after Hawaii, to break the full-year record before Tuesday’s Election Day.

Texas has not voted for a Democrat president since 1976, but recent polls suggest nominee Joe Biden is leading among voters participating in the election ahead of November 3.

Trump remains optimistic about his chances in the state. U.S. Senator Kamala Harris, Biden's running mate, is scheduled to visit the state on Friday.