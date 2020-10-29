Lack of National Standards Is A Core Problem in US Elections

Republican-controlled states are trying to suppress the votes in Black, Brown, and Poor communities by reducing the number of polling places.

The post office service is very important in this election because a lot of people for their convenience and safety feel they want to use mail-in votes because of COVID-19.

But like the wealthy elites that control our government, and especially the current one, Donald Trump is trying to limit the voice of the people, suppress the votes, and limit who gets to vote.

He is sabotaging the postal system by reducing the money used to pay employees, reducing the number of machines that are used to sort the ballots, for the purpose of slowing down the process. Besides, there is a rule that if any ballot is processed late it will not be counted.

This country's basic problem is there is no national right and no national standards to vote. Voting rules in each state are controlled by whatever political party that controls that state.



Many of the Republican-controlled states are trying to suppress the votes in Black, Brown, and Poor communities by reducing the number of polling places, and making people wait in a line for many hours. And that discourages people from even going to vote.

Also there are new rules about making people get new photo ID's that are hard to get because offices that make these are closed due to COVID-19. They are also canceling peoples' votes because their name looks similar to someone else's possibly a thousand miles away.

The suppression of votes and access to voting in this country is a real war on our democracy. And I’m hoping that people in this country will continue to learn what is happening and realize that what our government does to intervene in the elections of other countries is actually happening here at home.

