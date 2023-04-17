Nearly 5,000 Palestinians Imprisoned In Israel

Since the beginning of this year, 2 300 arrests have been recorded.

According to Palestinian prisoners' advocacy groups in a report on the occasion of Palestinian Prisoner's Day on April 17, around 5 000 Palestinians are currently imprisoned in Israeli prisons.

The Israeli occupation holds some 4 900 Palestinians imprisoned, including 31 women, 160 minors and more than 1 000 in administrative detention without charge or trial.

These data were provided in a joint report by the Palestinian Commission for Detainees and Former Detainees Affairs, the Palestinian Prisoners' Society, the Addameer Association for Prisoners' Support and Human Rights and the Palestinian Information Center Wadi Hilweh.

According to the report, 400 prisoners have spent more than 20 years in Israeli occupation prisons, 554 are serving multiple life sentences and 23 were detained prior to the signing of the Oslo Accords in 1993.

On the Palestinian Prisoner’s Day, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates salutes the thousands of Palestinian detainees who have been and are still held arbitrarily and illegally in the Israeli detention dungeons;



�� https://t.co/KdjzuwLM8t pic.twitter.com/06WH3EFMvW — State of Palestine - MFA �������� (@pmofa) April 17, 2023

Palestinian rights groups denounced that the Israeli occupation prison administration subjects Palestinian prisoners to systematic torture, harassment, and repression in the absence of international accountability.

Since the beginning of 2023, 2 300 arrests have been recorded, including 350 children and 40 women and girls, according to prisoners' institutions.

It is estimated that more than one million Palestinians have been detained since the Israeli occupation began in 1948.