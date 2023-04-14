Mass Mobilizations In Tehran On World Al-Quds Day

Iran's founding leader, Imam Khomeini, proposed the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan as World Al-Quds Day in 1979.

Mass mobilizations took place this Friday in the Iranian capital, Tehran, and millions of people took to the streets to mark World Al-Quds Day in rejection of Israeli aggression.

Massive mobilizations in defense of Palestine and against Tel Aviv's violence have been registered in the capital, but also in other cities of the Islamic republic, including Qom where a million people participated.

People marched carrying banners with messages in solidarity with Palestine and against Israel and the United States.

Iranian President Seyed Ebrahim Raisi took part in Friday's march in Tehran along with other senior political and military leaders. The president expressed his support for the cause of the Palestinian people demonstrating the Islamic community's solidarity with the Palestinian cause.

Sayyed Nasrallah said the April 1996 Understanding was the pillar for the phase of the victories the resistance scored against ‘Israel’He said that Al-Quds Day is the day when the honorable people of the world show solidarity with Palestine, al-Quds, and the oppressed people. — Tehran Times (@TehranTimes79) April 14, 2023

According to media reports, the naval forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) held a maritime parade on this occasion in the northern and southern coastal regions of the country.

Türkiye, Syria, Indonesia, Bahrain, Lebanon, Pakistan, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Spain, and Venezuela have also witnessed World Al-Quds Day events.

Iran's founding leader, Imam Khomeini, proposed the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan as World Al-Quds Day in 1979 to reaffirm solidarity with the people of Palestine.



