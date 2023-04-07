Palestine Resistance To Reply To Any Israeli Mass Raid In Gaza

A Palestine resistance spokesperson told the Al Mayadeen outlet that his movement placed its long-range missile units on maximum alert.

On Friday, members of the Palestine resistance movement in Gaza informed mediators in the conflict with Israel that they will respond to any massive aggression against the Gaza Strip.

“We will determine the scope and extent of the response according to the size of the Israeli bombing and the targets attacked,” the spokesperson stressed.

The source added that there is complete coordination between the resistance movement in Gaza and the operations of the Axis of the Palestinian resistance movement in the region.

Press correspondents reported earlier that the Israeli occupation warplanes launched two raids on the northern and southern Gaza Strip and that several explosions were heard in these areas.

#MiddleEast The recent bombings from Lebanon into Israel and from Israel into Gaza (Palestine) have raised our concerns. It's vital that all acts of violence cease immediately. The situation calls for an urgent de-escalation of the conflict and a shift towards diplomacy and… pic.twitter.com/fShrxNE1ze — International Human Rights Foundation (@Declaracion) April 6, 2023

The occupation planes bombed cultural sites in the Saladin governorate, agricultural land in the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, and a Resistance site in Beit Hanoun city. Most of these sites are empty or have been evacuated.

Recently, Israeli forces assaulted Palestinians who practiced the Itikaf religious ceremony, typical of the holy month of Ramadan, at Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Al-Quds.

“We affirm the Resistance's readiness to confront and respond with full force to any aggression and to defend our people in all places of their presence. Israel must stop its savage aggression against Al-Aqsa Mosque and the worshippers stationed inside it,” the Joint Operation Room (JOR) of the Palestinian Gaza factions stated.