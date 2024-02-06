National Assembly's Consultation Is Successful: Pres. Maduro

The Venezuelan leader confirmed that presidential elections will be held in 2024 and warned about the U.S.-based disinformation campaigns.

On Monday, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro highlighted the success of the public consultation called by the National Assembly for the development of the schedule for the 2024 presidential elections.

During his program "Con Maduro +", the Bolivarian leader stated that the national dialogue session started "on the right foot" by having the participation of the majority of presidential pre-candidates.

"The national public consultation called by the National Assembly for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday started successfully, with the participation of 90 percent of the political parties registered with the National Electoral Council and participating in the elections," he said.

"I believe in dialogue, agreement, and understanding," Maduro stressed, adding that the pre-candidates made proposals regarding the elections' dates, organization, and logistics.

"The presidential elections will be held in 2024," the Bolivarian leader confirmed and denounced that U.S. media are implementing a campaign to manipulate public opinion so as to distort one of his most recent statements.

"They started saying that Maduro announces that he will win the elections by hook or crook. I would never say that. I said that if the Venezuelan people were ever surprised by any kind of ambush, I called for calm, sanity, nerves of steel, maximum civilian-military unity, and mobilization. And I added that we are going to win by any means against any invention by these people," Maduro clarified, referring to the conspiracies of the far-right opposition.

In this disinformation campaign, media such as the Associated Press and the Voice of America tend to align with the positions deployed by Washington and its allies.

"They are building a manipulative narrative because imperialists know they are destined to lose in the 2024 elections. The CIA, the Empire, and the far-right know it. That is why they want to start manipulating from now on."

