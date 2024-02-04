Venezuela: National Consultation to Schedule Electoral Calendar

"We have the world record for elections in the world: 30 elections and 28 victories," said the Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro.

The president of the National Assembly (NA) of Venezuela, Jorge Rodríguez, announced that on Monday, February 5, the process of consultation with all sectors, including political parties, to define the process that will schedule the presidential elections in 2024.

Rodríguez participated with President Nicolás Maduro in the Great National Caravan of the Bolivarian Fury. Anti-imperialist Rebellion of the Bolivarian Military Youth.

The president of the National Parliament said that tomorrow he will initiate a national dialogue with all actors and sectors of the country to study and propose a proposal for an electoral calendar to the National Electoral Council (CNE).

Presidente de la AN @jorgerpsuv convocó a todos los sectores del país a un gran debate nacional para proponer un calendario electoral para las Elecciones Presidenciales 2024 pic.twitter.com/XXaXvlktYe — Prensa Presidencial (@PresidencialVen) February 4, 2024

The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, attended the central commemoration of the February 4 rebellion headed by Commander Hugo Chávez 32 years ago, where the plan to set the electoral calendar for this year was announced.

Maduro affirmed that the extremist sectors "are moved by hatred, excessive ambition, the spirit of revenge" and before that the Bolivarian Revolution must be prepared "to make us respect in the streets, with the people, with civic-military union".

"People of Venezuela, we are going to create a powerful national union against the enemy of the surnames, against the oligarchy and imperialism," said the president Nicolás Maduro.

#EnFotos �� | La marea roja caminó este domingo #4Feb nuevamente por las calles, en una jornada denominada Gran Caravana Nacional de la Furia Bolivariana “Rebelión Antiimperialista de la Juventud Militar Bolivariana” para conmemorar 32 años del Día de la Dignidad Nacional. pic.twitter.com/Tj4SMDNSLc — Prensa Presidencial (@PresidencialVen) February 4, 2024

The post reads: The red tide walked again in the streets on Sunday, in a day called the Great National Caravan of the Bolivarian Fury "Anti-Imperialist Rebellion of the Bolivarian Military Youth" to commemorate 32 years of National Dignity Day.

The Head of State pointed that "We must persevere on the path of comprehensive recovery of Venezuela, we must defend the path to peace, tranquility, work, to be able to continue walking our path of building a new non-dependent economic model that satisfies the needs of the people and generate wealth".

Nicolás Maduro highlighted: "We have the world record for elections in the world: 30 elections and 28 victories," and predicted the victory of the people organized and prepared for this year's presidential elections.