Guyanese Ambassador Presents His Credentials in Venezuela

On Friday, Foreign Affairs Ministry Yvan Gil received the credentials of Guyana's new ambassador to Venezuela.

“We have received the Style Copies from the designated ambassador of Guyana in Venezuela, Richard Van West Charles. We will work in collaboration with him and his team to improve effective communication between our countries,” Gil stated.

In his country, Van West-Charles, who is a physician, has held ministerial responsibilities in areas related to health, water, housing, environment, food, and civil defense.

At the international and regional level, he has held positions in the Pan American Sanitary Bureau and the World Health Organization (WHO).

In meetings held in Brasilia on January 25, Venezuela and Guyana agreed to maintain a peaceful dialogue on the Essequibo territorial dispute and to avoid provocations and interference from third parties.

For more than five hours, Gil and Guyanese Foreign Minister Hugh Todd were analyzing the relationship between their countries at the Itamaraty Palace.

Representatives of the United Nations (UN), the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) and the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) were also present at the Brasilia meeting.