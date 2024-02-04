Great Bolivarian Fury Caravan Arrives in Caracas

The Head of Government of Caracas and Vice President of Mobilization and Events of the PSUV, Nahum Fernández, declared that with this caravan ''We are honoring Commander Chavez and the young soldiers who joined in that insurrection of 32 years ago, returning hope to the country''.

To celebrate the 32 years of the February 4 Military Rebellion, National Dignity Day, which was led by Commander Hugo Chavez, the great Furia Bolivariana caravan arrived in Caracas from the four corners of the country.

The Bolivarian Communication and Information System (Sibci) in joint transmission reproduces each of the delegations that arrive from their regions in the capital of the Republic, to join the great march in honor of the leader of the Bolivarian Revolution and support the government policies of the President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro Moros.

#EnVideo��| "Donde esté nuestro Comandante, está con nosotros", aseguró el Jefe de Estado, @NicolasMaduro, al tiempo que agradeció la voluntad del pueblo por salir hacia Caracas en la Gran Caravana Nacional de la "Furia Bolivariana".#FuriaBolivarianaIndetenible pic.twitter.com/0h557X9xtE — VTV CANAL 8 (@VTVcanal8) February 4, 2024

Jorge Arreaza, the political liaison of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), in the state of Barinas, stressed that "that Bolivarian Fury and that love that Comandante Chavez carried that February 4, is charged by the Barinese people who mobilize to the city of Caracas, to pay honor".

Ernesto Luna, the governor of the state of Monagas stressed that in all corners of the entity is built the project that began El Libertador Simón Bolívar, which was taken over by Commander Hugo Chávez and currently led by Nicolás Maduro, the current president.

The post reads: From the NEA Tower of CANTV, the people gather to march with the Great National Caravan of Bolivarian Fury "Anti-imperialist Rebellion of the Bolivarian Military Youth"! We are honoring Commander Chávez and the young soldiers who joined in that insurrection 32 years ago, restoring hope to the country. Soon we will move to the Miraflores Palace to commemorate this day with the president.

Other governors such as Karina Carpio, of the state of Aragua, Julio León Heredia, of the state of Yaracuy, and Freddy Bernal, of Táchira also pointed out the importance of the date and thanked the way wrought by President Chávez for Venezuela to recover the revolutionary path and its Bolivarian dignity.

The Head of Government of Caracas and Vice President of Mobilization and Events of the PSUV, Nahum Fernández, declared that with this caravan ''We are honoring Commander Chavez and the young soldiers who joined in that insurrection of 32 years ago, returning hope to the country,'' and ointed that soon will move to the Miraflores Palace to commemorate this day with the president.