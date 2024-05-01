NYPD Clears Out Pro-Palestine Protests at Columbia University

Students were arrested for disqualification and other charges, in addition to being subject to expulsion by the University.

On Tuesday nighyt, New York Police Department (NYPD) stormed Columbia University’s Hamilton Hall to evict pro-Palestinian students stationed there.

The plan of Irruption arises because the authorities of the Columbia University, granted total authorization to intervene in any place of the Campus.

Protesters stormed Hamilton Hall in the early hours of Tuesday morning, shortly after the rectory began suspending college students who defied the ultimatum to lift the camp.

Several students had already been arrested in areas surrounding Hamilton Hall and campus, by police groups. Dozens of police officers with riot gear advanced along this route towards the demonstrators, causing boos from the student population.

New York City police officers occupied the streets outside the Columbia University campus from Tuesday night and began ordering students who left their dormitories to return inside.

In a dormitory building near the campus, police and students pushed each other until students retreated to the entrance of the dormitory.

Students are arrested for disqualification and other charges, in addition to being subject to expulsion by the University.

Columbia professors and staff have shown their disappointment, including Professor Lindsday Davis, who said students are being treated as terrorists.