Over 100 Arrested at UT-Austin Amid Pro-Palestinian Protest

From Texas to California, demonstrations are spreading on campuses across the United States.

More than 100 people were arrested as police and pro-Palestinian protesters clashed on the campus of the University of Texas at Austin (UT Austin) on Monday afternoon, local media reported, citing Travis County officials.

The officials said the charges could include resisting arrest and assault. At least three people passed out from dehydration and were transported to the hospital during the protest.

The rally started as an event on recent "Diversity, Equity and Inclusion" layoffs at the university, and anti-war protesters joined at noon time.

Dozens of protesters, chanting "Free Palestine," were attempting to set up an encampment using foldable tables, tents and other barriers on the campus's South Mall park.

Shortly after the rally started, the UT Police Department posted a dispersal order on social media, demanding everyone leave the rally area immediately.

‘Gaza is why we’re here’



Growing protests are flooding the US universities and spreading to other countries. The protesting students demand an end to Gaza genocide.



WATCH for more details⤵️ pic.twitter.com/BmBpypXKvn — PALESTINE ONLINE ���� (@OnlinePalEng) April 29, 2024

Around 1:30 p.m. local time, police moved in to clear people out of the area by force. Police also reportedly used pepper spray to disperse crowds. Protesters could be heard chanting, "There is no riot here, why are you in riot gear?"

"What brought me out today was seeing the response against students here who are peacefully protesting," said Elliott Benavides, a student with UT Austin.

"I find it absurd that the state and local police departments have come down upon UT Austin and arrested students and protestors for peacefully protesting," he added.

"I'm a faculty at UT Austin, we are here on behalf of our students who are no longer safe on this campus because the University administration insists on calling in the police every time the students gather to voice their opinions," said Pavithra Vasudevan, a university faculty member.

One of the biggest protests in the history of Great Britain



We will continue to come in our hundreds and thousands



No one can stop us. #Palestine #Gaza pic.twitter.com/svJElzN0nr — Nadeem Ahmed (@Muqadaam) March 1, 2024

On Monday, UT Austin spokesperson Brian Davis said that "protesters ignored repeated directives from both the administration and law enforcement officers to comply with Institutional Rules and remove tents assembled on the University's South Lawn."

The university last week placed the Palestine Solidarity Committee, a registered student group that organized last week's protest in which 57 people were arrested, on interim suspension.

The committee said on Monday that it was not involved in organizing the event but is supportive of the protesters.

