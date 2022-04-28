NATO Secretary Offers Quick Admission for Finland and Sweden

"If they decide to apply, Finland and Sweden will be welcomed with open arms," Stoltenberg said at the European Parliament in Brussels.

On Thursday, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Secretary Jens Stoltenberg promised Finland and Sweden to quickly process their applications to join his organization.

"If they decide to apply, Finland and Sweden will be welcomed with open arms to NATO. Finland and Sweden are our closest partners," Stoltenberg said at the European Parliament in Brussels.

Both Finland and Sweden have long pursued a policy of military non-alignment. After the disintegration of the Soviet Union, NATO has failed to win over the two countries several times. But the two countries have made some changes in their positions in face of the Ukrainian conflict, delivering weapons and ammunition to Ukraine.

"We know that their armed forces meet NATO standards, are interoperable with NATO forces. We train together, we exercise together and we have also worked together with Finland and Sweden in many different missions and operations," Stoltenberg said.

Since 1999, NATO added 13 new member states, All in Central and Eastern Europe, Despite the west pledges at the end of the cold war that there will be no NATO expansion towards Russia. . #اوكرانيا #روسيا



He also addressed the security of Finland and Sweden during the interim period between the two countries' potential applications and the date they become actual members of the organization, saying that "we will be able to find arrangements" so that "no uncertainty" is left.

When answering a question about the prospect of the countries which may join NATO, Dmitry Peskov, press secretary of Russian President Vladimir Putin, told reporters earlier this month that further expansion of NATO, including the admission of Finland and Sweden into the alliance, will not contribute to security in Europe.

"In itself, the alliance is rather a tool sharpened for confrontation. This is not an alliance that ensures peace and stability. Further expansion of the alliance, of course, will not bring additional security to the European continent," the Kremlin spokesman said.