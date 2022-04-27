Russia Warns West Over Kiev’s Media Manipulation Amid Conflict

The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) warned Western countries about Ukraine's plotting concerning the shelling of Lisichansk.

In this regard, the MoD said, "We warn the so-called civilized West in advance that this and similar bloody fakes, orchestrated by the Kiev authorities, about alleged Russian atrocities, are planned to be widely disseminated in the media and through the Internet in the near future."

The ministry said that Ukraine intends to fabricate a fake news story about the shelling of the southeastern Ukrainian city in Luhansk oblast, Lisichansk, which allegedly resulted in civilian deaths, noting that actually Ukraine's forces accidentally hit the city.

According to the ministry, following the shelling of Lisichansk by Ukraine's Armed Forces' 57th motorized infantry brigade, both Ukrainian and Western media outlets were called to the scene in an effort to hold Russia liable for the attack.

As part of the staged scene, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are placing military vehicles along with bodies of dead Ukrainian soldiers in civilian clothes in the central park of Lisichansk, the ministry said.

Rusia alerta que militares ucranianos atacaron por error un mercado y planean hacerlo pasar por un crimen de guerra ruso.



Están transportando cadáveres de militares muertos vestidos de civil al mercado de Lisichansk República Popular de Lugansk para la operación de falsa bandera pic.twitter.com/E5ZeoRQPQl — Miguel Ángel Sumatra (@mitopoetica) April 27, 2022

Kiev's allegations that Russia has committed war crimes, among them civilian mass killings in Bucha, have been firmly rejected by Moscow, which in response is gathering evidence of war crimes by the Ukrainian military, like those non-provoked killings of captured Russian army personnel.

The Russian Defense Ministry condemned such actions of the Ukrainian authorities, saying that they only evidence of their inhuman attitude against the people of Ukraine and Ukraine's complete contempt for all norms of morality and international humanitarian law.

Relations between Ukraine and Russia worsened since February 24, when President Vladimir Putin launched his special military operation in Ukraine following a request for help from the leaders of the Donbass region. Moscow has repeatedly said that the operation was aimed at demilitarizing and denazifying the country, while Ukrainian authorities, for their part, have claimed that the military operation was unprovoked.