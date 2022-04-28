UN SG Guterres Visits Ukraine for Talks With President Zelensky

Both Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and President Zelenski will meet with António Guterres on Thursday to discuss political, economic and humanitarian issues in the wake of the conflict, said the UN Secretary's spokesman, Stéphane Dujarric.

The Secretary General of the United Nations (UN), António Guterres, arrived this Wednesday in Ukraine to hold talks with the President of that country, Volodymyr Zelenski, on the occasion of the conflict with Russia.

The previous day, the Portuguese Secretary met with the Russian President, Vladimir Putin, in order to discuss the possibility of finding a solution to the armed confrontation.

"I arrived in Ukraine after visiting Moscow. We will continue our work to expand humanitarian support and ensure the evacuation of civilians from the conflict zones. The sooner this war ends, the better, for the sake of Ukraine, Russia, and the world," the international dignitary explained.

In view of the decision of the UN head to visit Moscow first, the Ukrainian president publicly expressed his dissatisfaction, despite the fact that on the eve of the meeting, Zelensky had not confirmed his support for the reception of Guterres in his country.

According to OCHA spokesman Saviano Andreu, "the order of the visits was a logistical matter. The letters were sent to the two governments from New York; Russia responded earlier and when the letters from Ukraine arrived, this visit was scheduled".

Both Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and President Zelenski will meet with António Guterres on Thursday to discuss political, economic and humanitarian issues in the wake of the conflict, said the UN Secretary's spokesman, Stéphane Dujarric.

Following his visit to Russia, the Secretary's spokesman informed that President Putin agreed to the evacuation of civilians from the Azovstal metallurgical plant in Mariupol, where his forces are located, to be carried out by the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

"Despite the fact that a special military operation is underway, we still hope that we will be able to reach agreements also through diplomatic channels. We are negotiating, we will not give up," Putin stated at his meeting with UN Secretary-General.