Turkish DM Hopes for Putin-Zelensky Meeting To Be Held Soon

On Wednesday, the Turkish Defense Ministry said that the country hopes that the meeting between the Russian leader and the Ukrainian head of state to be celebrated soon.

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar commented on Wednesday about the country's desire for the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, to be held in the coming days.

The Turkish Minister's comments came after the consultations on the West's military assistance to Kiev held at Ramstein Air Base in Germany. "We hope that despite some difficulties, the two leaders will be able to meet in the coming days' thanks to the proposals of our president [Recep Tayyip Erdogan]," said Akar.

The minister said that "Turkey continues to contribute, to do everything necessary, including playing a mediating role so that the humanitarian situation in Ukraine does not deteriorate and a cease-fire is reached as soon as possible."

Turkey has continuously offered Ankara to host the meeting talks between President Putin and President Zelensky what the Russian side has repeatedly said that they accept the proposal, but a document should be prepared on Ukraine.

Turkey is seeking to maintain “balance” in the region amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the country’s defense minister has said



Ankara is striving to maintain “balance” in the Black Sea, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar has said, warning its NATO allies against ramping … pic.twitter.com/VuwxFZ3lPI — Gideon Chrisostomo (@GideonChrisost1) April 25, 2022

Last February 17, the tensions were exacerbated in Ukrainian territory as the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics had recorded the heaviest bombing in months by Ukrainian authorities.

The Russian President decided on February 24, in response to a request made by the leaders of the Donbass republics, to launch a special military operation in Ukraine. The main objective of this operation is to demilitarize and denazify Ukraine.