NATO: No Troops to Avoid War with Russia - Stoltenberg

NATO will not send forces to Ukraine, because it would lead to a full-scale conflict with Russia, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said at a press conference Thursday.

"At the same time, we have a responsibility to ensure that the conflict [in Ukraine] does not become a full-fledged war between NATO and Russia," Stoltenberg said, answering a question about Poland’s proposal to send a peacekeeping mission to Ukraine. "We will not deploy troops on the ground in Ukraine, because the only way to do that is to be prepared to engage in a full conflict with Russian troops".

"We are determined to do all we can to support Ukraine, and I welcome the concrete offers of assistance made by allies today. At the same time, we have a responsibility to ensure the conflict does not escalate further, because this would be even more dangerous and more devastating," Stoltenberg said, stressing that the deployment of NATO troops to Ukraine would result in a direct military clash with Russia.