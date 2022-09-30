N Korea Fires Two Short-Range Ballistic Missiles From Pyongyang

North Korea launched two short-range ballistic missiles from Pyongyang into the East Sea (the Sea of Japan), South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported, citing South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Earlier, the media outlet reported that Pyongyang fired an unidentified ballistic missile.

"The Joint Chiefs of Staff said it detected the launches made from Pyongyang's Sunan district between 6:45 a.m. and 7:03 a.m." local time (GMT+9), the agency said.

The South Korean military specified that they maintain full operational capability and are "in close cooperation with the United States."

According to their estimates, the projectiles fell into the sea at about 350 kilometers after rising to 30 kilometers.

NHK television channel reported, citing Japanese government sources, that the missiles fell outside Japan's exclusive economic zone.

This is the fourth launch in less than a week from North Korean territory.

Since the beginning of 2022, North Korea has conducted more than two dozen weapons tests, including the launch of the Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile, which ended the self-imposed moratorium on intercontinental ballistic and nuclear missile tests in 2017.

