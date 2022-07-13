Ukraine Severs Diplomatic Relations With North Korea

Ukraine broke diplomatic relations with North Korea following its recognition of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics.

The severance of diplomatic relations was announced Wednesday by the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, hours after North Korea's recognition of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics' sovereignty.

According to the embassy of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), the deputy head of the North Korean Foreign Ministry handed the Russian ambassador in Pyongyang the corresponding note of recognition.

Ukraine condemned North Korea's decision as undermining Ukrainian sovereignty and territorial integrity. The country's Foreign Ministry said in a statement, "In response to this hostile act, Ukraine announces the severance of diplomatic relations with the DPRK."

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry said Pyongyang's decision "will have no legal consequences and will not change Ukraine's internationally recognized borders."

On North Korea's recognition, Donetsk leader Denis Pushilin said via Telegram, "The international status of the Donetsk People's Republic and its statehood continue to be strengthened. This is another victory for our diplomacy," adding that this "will be the basis for further development of relations in the economic sphere as well."



Last February, before launching its special military operation in Ukraine, Russia recognized the Donetsk and Luhansk Republics' sovereignty. Ukraine's Donbass region's territories have been under siege by Kiev for decades, so Russia sought to defend its security.

On June 29, Syria officially recognized the sovereignty of the Russian-speaking republics.