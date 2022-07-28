Kim Jong-Un: North Korea Is Ready for a Conflict With the US

Kim Jong-un denounced the double standards of the U.S. in accusing defensive military actions as provocations, while it conducts large-scale joint exercises that threaten North Korean security.

North Korean President Kim Jong-un assured on Wednesday that his country will face any conflict generated by the United States and its allies in the East Asian region.

"Our armed forces are fully prepared to respond to any crisis and our nation's nuclear deterrent is also ready to mobilize its absolute strength reliably, accurately and quickly," the North Korean leader said in a speech on the occasion of the Victory Day celebration.

Kim Jong-un denounced the double standards of the U.S. in accusing defensive military actions as provocations, while it conducts large-scale joint exercises that threaten North Korean security.

US-led forces are practicing shooting bullets into north Korean homes.



The US has organized dozens of countries to participate in RIMPAC, the world's largest naval exercises – to threaten countries like China and north Korea, and to expand its imperialist hold in the Pacific. https://t.co/Vxy54AQM6c — Nodutdol | 노둣돌 (@nodutdol) July 21, 2022

During his speech, Kim Jong-un warned South Korea that any attempt to attack his government could lead to the annihilation of Seoul.

North Korea's Foreign Ministry earlier this week criticized Washington and Seoul for continuously conducting various war drills, noting that these could lead to a new armed conflict on the Korean peninsula.