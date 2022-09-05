Kay Becomes a Hurricane off Mexico’s North Pacific Coast

Tropical Storm Kay, which caused torrential rains on the coasts of Mexican states of the northern Pacific Ocean, became a category 1 hurricane on Monday afternoon, the National Meteorological Service (SMN) reported.

"At 16:00 hours (21:00 GMT), central Mexico time, tropical storm Kay in the Pacific Ocean intensified to a category 1 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson scale," the lowest of the five levels, with maximum sustained winds of 130 kilometers per hour (km/h) and gusts of 155 km/h, the SMN detailed in a statement.

The meteorological system as a whole is moving towards the west-northwest at a speed of 17 km/h.

"During the afternoon, its cloud bands will cause torrential rains in Colima, Michoacán, Nayarit and Sinaloa and heavy rains in Jalisco," states in the center-west of the country that has coasts facing the Pacific Ocean.

On Monday afternoon, its center was located approximately 495 km southwest of Manzanillo, Colima, and 855 km south-southeast of Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur (northwest).

"Due to its distance, a tropical storm watch zone is maintained from Puerto San Andresito to Loreto, including Cabo San Lucas, locations in Baja California Sur," the weather alert details.

During the following hours, the cloud bands will cause torrential rains of 150 to 250 millimeters (mm) in areas of Colima, Michoacán, Nayarit and Sinaloa; heavy rains of 75 to 150 mm in regions of Jalisco; and very heavy rains of 50 to 75 mm in localities of Guerrero (south).

"The rainfall generated by this system may increase the level of rivers and streams, and cause overflows and flooding in areas of the states mentioned, so the population and maritime navigation are urged to heed the warnings of the SMN, and follow the instructions of the Civil Protection authorities.

Winds with gusts of 90 to 110 km/h and waves of three to five meters high are expected on the coasts of Colima, Jalisco and Michoacán; gusts of 60 to 80 km/h on the coast of Guerrero, Nayarit and Sinaloa, and waves of one to three meters high on the shores of Baja California Sur, Guerrero and Nayarit.