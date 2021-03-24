Myanmar: Military Junta Releases Over 400 People

According to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) activist group, at least 2000 people have been arrested since the coup took place on February 1, 2021. However, no official information was given upon de release.

Myanmar's MIlitary Junta released on Wednesday over 400 people detained at Yangon’s Insein Prison after participating in the protest. This, as demonstrators mark the "Day of Silence," despite the escalation of violence.

More than 400 people detained during recent protests were released from Yangon’s Insein Prison Wednesday - while cities across Myanmar appeared abandoned Wednesday as defiant citizens marked a “Day Of Silence'' to protest military rule



The Associated Press (AP) reported that its journalist Thein Zaw, arrested last month, was freed as well as the judge dropped all charges. "Our relief is tempered by the fact that additional journalists there remain detained. We urge Myanmar to release all journalists and allow them to report freely and safely on what is happening inside the country," the AP vice president for international news Ian Phillips said.

On the other hand, the AAPP estimates that at least 275 people have been killed since the coup started. The United Nations Children Fund reported that since February 1, more than 23 children had been killed and another 11 seriously injured.