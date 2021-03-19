    • Live
Myanmar: Security Forces Shoot Dead Nine People, Violence Grows

    Police members torture a civilian in the central town of Aungban on March 19, 2021. | Photo: Twitter/ @HtooKo

Published 19 March 2021
Myanmar's Military Junta elements killed at least nine demonstrators on Friday, as international pressure grows over human rights violations and police brutality almost two months before the February 1 coup.

According to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, there have been at least 234 deaths since the coup as protests have not ceased. On Friday, the police fired live ammunition in the central town of Aungban.

Several regional leaders have joined the international condemnation of the coup and rejected the escalation of violence.

Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said it was appalling to see lethal force against unarmed civilians; Indonesian President Joko Widodo called for an end of the bloodshed, and the Philippine's foreign minister Teodoro Locsin said that the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) had to act.

