Myanmar: Security Forces Shoot Dead Nine People, Violence Grows

According to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, there have been at least 234 deaths since the coup began as protests have not ceased. On Friday, the police fired live ammunition in the central town of Aungban.

Myanmar's Military Junta elements killed at least nine demonstrators on Friday, as international pressure grows over human rights violations and police brutality almost two months before the February 1 coup.

#Myanmar: WRAPPED IN PLASTIC & DEHUMANISED.

Shocking images from Kalay town, Sagaing Division.



This body, which represents a sacrifice, was taken from the street to Military hospital (17th). Then returned by SAC Junta forces wrapped (18th). As if ready to be thrown out. pic.twitter.com/yjKELkyabL — Shafiur Rahman (@shafiur) March 19, 2021

Several regional leaders have joined the international condemnation of the coup and rejected the escalation of violence.

Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said it was appalling to see lethal force against unarmed civilians; Indonesian President Joko Widodo called for an end of the bloodshed, and the Philippine's foreign minister Teodoro Locsin said that the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) had to act.