Two More Minors Shot Dead in Myanmar

The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners denounced that 15 minors have been murdered by the military since they carried out a coup on February 1.

Over the last 24 hours, Myanmar’s security forces murdered at least 10 citizens during protests in Mandalay city. Among them are two teenagers who died from gunshot wounds.

Security forces carried out night raids in two districts of the city and shot civilians. The 15-year-old citizen Zaw Myo Htet was leaving his job as a waiter when he was shot in the head.

"He died in front of the store, huddled. What did my son do wrong? He was not even a protester!" said his mother during the victim's funeral.

Another 13-year-old boy was shot dead by security forces in the Chanmyathazi district, as reported by local outlet The Irrawaddy. The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) denounced that 15 minors have been murdered so far by the military since they carried out a coup d'etat on February 1.

Myanmar Military Coup stay in violence and making brutality across the country.#WhatsHappeningInMyanmar #bloody #brutality https://t.co/hCKV8vWFiO — Ye Khaung Tin Myat (@yekhaungtinmyat) March 22, 2021

On Sunday, the military and police tried to dismantle the barricades that citizens placed in various areas of Mandalay, a city where the population has organized night surveillance groups to alert about the arrival of security forces.

Despite the repression, thousands of people took to the streets of cities again on Monday to demand the return of democracy. Some protesters carried signs calling for the UN to intervene to prevent further military violence.

"The military junta is committing crimes against humanity, stealing, murdering, and hiding corpses. This is terrorism and we urge the international community to take action," the AAPP said.

Meanwhile, the military junta released a journalist from the British channel BBC Aung Thura and another journalist from the local outlet Mizzima.