Murder of Mexican Presidential Candidate in 1994 Was Covered Up

Mexican prosecutors implicated former Security Secretary Garcia, who is currently imprisoned in the U.S. for corruption and drug trafficking.

On Monday, the Attorney General's Office (FGR) stated that there was a second shooter in the assassination of presidential candidate Luis Donaldo Colosio on March 23, 1994.

The prosecutors implicated former Security Secretary Genaro Garcia, who is currently imprisoned in the United States for corruption and drug trafficking.

The FGR stated that 20 days ago, the fifth Federal Criminal Court Judge Jesus Chavez "acted with evident partiality, violating the mandatory principles of assessment and analysis of the extensive evidence presented by the Attorney General's Office."

The evidence implicates an agent of the then National Research and Security Center (CISEN) who had been assigned to protect the presidential candidate of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI). Later, however, this agent was presumably released by Garcia, who at that time was deputy operational director of the CISEN.

The text reads, "The Attorney General's Office informed on the existence of a second shooter in the homicide of the then presidential candidate for the PRI in 1994, Luis Donaldo Colosio. This is Jorge Antonio 'S', a CISEN agent who was released at that time, in an obvious criminal cover-up in which Genaro Garcia Luna was directly linked. Everything was coordinated to kill him."

The FGR's report came out hours after Monterrey Mayor Luis Donaldo Colosio asked President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to pardon Mario Aburto, who assassinated his father in 1994.

Colosio requested to "close the case," which has gained significance because the FGR is attempting to revive the case with the argument that it was a state crime committed by the administration of Carlos Salinas de Gortari (1988-1994).

The evidence presented against agent Jorge Antonio "demonstrates his presence at the scene of the homicide, at the very moment of the crime when there was a difference of seconds between the two shots," the FGR said.

Prosecutors argue that the then-Secretary of the Interior "sent the accused to be at the scene of the events, and later covered it up and urgently and surreptitiously took him out of Tijuana."

The video of proving the first shot, which the judge intends to give value over all other evidence presented, "was positioned towards the first shooter and not directed towards the second, who was at a completely different angle, which is why it could not be observed," the FGR explained.

The assassination of Colosio, who was the presidential candidate of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), is considered the most serious political assassination in Mexico since 1928, when President-elect Alvaro Obregon, who had previously led the country in the period 1920-1924, was also assassinated.

The Colosio case resurfaced in October 2023 when a court in the State of Mexico overturned the 45-year sentence imposed on Aburto because he was tried based on the Federal Penal Code and not under the legal regulations of Baja California, where the assassination occurred. In December, the Supreme Court agreed to review the FGR's appeal against this annulment.