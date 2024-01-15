Cold Wave Could Generate Energy Emergency in Mexico

"We are also in a situation of some emergency but acting preventively," President AMLO said.

On Monday, the Mexican National Meteorological Service (SMN) warned of the entry of Arctic air, with possible snowfall and minimum temperatures of up to 10 degrees below zero, particularly affecting the states along the border with the United States.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) acknowledged that the cold wave in the northern hemisphere could disrupt the supply of gas used by Mexico's power plants.

"Now we are also in a situation of some emergency but acting preventively due to the winter storms in the United States, which mainly affect the production and distribution of gas," he said, explaining that electric energy is produced in plants that require gas.

His statements come as 80 percent of the United States could experience temperatures below freezing between Monday and Tuesday.

Sluggish, but powerful front continues to the Southeast today bringing much colder air behind it.



Many locations within the cold air won’t see temps above freezing for quite some time.#weather pic.twitter.com/H6tC7vMLgp — Weather Track US (@weathertrackus) January 15, 2024

AMLO recalled the winter storm of February 2021 when nearly 5 million Mexicans in the northern states of the country were left without electricity due to the cold in Texas, where the supply of natural gas used for power generation was suspended.

"We are already taking action so that consumers do not suffer from blackouts or an increase in the price of electricity. The situation is similar to what happened two years ago due to heavy snowfall in Texas, although they were without power for about a month," he said and recalled that his administration resolved the problem "within a week" because the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) intervened.

"We have a competitive advantage. That's why it's very important to stop the privatization of the electric industry because we have control over all distribution lines. That's why we can feed into the distribution networks energy produced with different fuels and not just with gas," he asserted.