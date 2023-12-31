Mexico and Venezuela to Strength Migratory Cooperation

In a special air operation of the government program Plan Vuelta a la Patria, a total of 207 Venezuelans arrived this Saturday as returnees from Mexico.

As part of the commitments of the Palenque Meeting "For a fraternal neighbourhood and well-being" of October 22, Mexico and Venezuela decided to strengthen cooperation on migration issues, reported the Government of the North American country.

Among the first measures was the resumption of the coordination mechanism for the repatriation of Venezuelan nationals, with two test flights between yesterday and today, 29 and 30 December.

Both countries are working to implement social programs in Venezuela, in particular linking returnees with productive projects and paid work internships, based on the Mexican models of Sembrando Vida and Jóvenes Construyendo el Futuro and linked to the Venezuelan program Vuelta a la Patria.

Mexico and Venezuela reiterate their commitment to address the structural causes that generate irregular migration in the region. Also, to achieve humanitarian management of such flows, in order to move towards safe, orderly and regular migration, with full respect for human rights.

Mexican Foreign Minister Alicia Bárcena said Saturday night on her X account, that Mexico and Venezuela "strengthen migration cooperation" with the restart of the "assisted return" flight mechanism of migrants, and reiterate the commitments agreed at the summit held in October in the Mexican city of Palenque to achieve a "humanitarian management" of migratory flows.

