Only 16 percent were "very confident" that elections truly reflect the people's will, according to a CNN poll conducted by the research firm SSRS.

The poll results came from a survey of 1 459 adult U.S. citizens conducted between June 13 and July 13, 2022.

The month-long poll showed that nearly half of Americans, precisely 48 percent, believe that elected officials will successfully overturn the results of an election in the U.S. should their party fail to win.

When asked, "how confident are you that elections in America today reflect the will of the people?" Thirty-three percent of participants answered they are "not at all confident," with 25 percent saying they are "just a little confident."

The low figure of 16 percent corresponds to those who are "very confident" that the elections truly reflect the people's will, while 26 percent said they were "somewhat confident."

A CNN poll shows the public believes the US is in the worst situation since 2009, and the economy is the worst since 2011. Almost 7 in 10 believe that Biden does not pay enough attention to the + important problems. But he keeps putting #Cuba on his unilateral lists.#LetCubaLive pic.twitter.com/mkV6AiryBf — Cuba Embassy in NZ (@EmbacubaNZ) July 21, 2022

The poll's margin of error is approximately 3.3 percentage points.

According to follow-up interviews with respondents, the factors driving Republican and Democratic views on elections are nearly opposite, although there is a shared sentiment of concern.