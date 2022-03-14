Moscow To Lift Some COVID-19 Restrictions

Moscow will be lifting some COVID restrictions as of March 15.

Moscow will eliminate mask requirements and other COVID-19 measures for business, according to the Moscow mayor’s earlier decree these measures will be effective from March 15. The announcement was made by Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said his personal blog.

"The stable improvement of the epidemiological situation allows us to make a long-awaited decision. As of Tuesday, March 15, 2022, we are abolishing the requirement to use protective masks," reads the announcements.

"In addition, mandatory anti-COVID measures for enterprises and organizations, established by a decree of the mayor of Moscow, are abolished: regular measurement of the workers’ body temperature, installation of separation partitions at workplaces, and so forth," the mayor wrote.

He added that "under the current circumstances, this decision will also support business, already experiencing serious sanctions pressure."

In July 2021, Sobyanin said that wearing gloves in public transport and public places will no longer be required, on the other hand, masks mandatory will remain for public places.

According to the former ruling mandates in Moscow, the fine for violating mask mandates imposed on individuals in enterprises, including stores and shopping centers, was almost 36 dollars. Customers not wearing personal protective equipment in stores could not be served.