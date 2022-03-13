Russia: Several Detained in Anti-War Demonstrations

Moscow has evidenced for the second-weekend anti-war demonstration against the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict. The rally ended up in several detentions by Russian authorities.

Officials reported that at least 300 demonstrators were arrested in Sunday rallies. Authorities cited as the reason for the detentions the commitment of "various violations of public order." The total number of participants in the demonstration remains unknown.

Russian police took "all the necessary measures" to "prevent" the demonstrations, which according to the law, should have been agreed with the city's authorities. There were no incidents reported during the protest. Some media released that police units were deployed along Manezhnaya Square, in the outsides of the Kremlin, coordinating the square before the demonstration began.

According to reports, Moscow was not the only city that evidenced a demonstration on Sunday. About 150 people were arrested as well in St. Petersburg because of the rally performed in the center of the city. The number of demonstrators has decreased in comparison with the previous weekend.

Protests against Russian invasion of Ukraine held in Berlin, other European cities. Moscow-based rights group says over 600 protestors detained in rallies across Russia; officials say some progress made in ceasefire talks. https://t.co/1Uuerh5TIO — Jose Antonio M Macedo (@jos_med_mac) March 13, 2022

Since the beginning of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine, the country has seen several anti-war protests, demanding an end to the armed conflict. At the beginning of March, the Russian government ruled legislation that criminalized "defamation" of the Russian army and the spreading of "fake" information about Russian troops or calling for anti-Russia sanctions.