On Wednesday, the Russian DM said that there are U.S.-funded Biolabs bordering China and Russia.

The Russian Defense Ministry told about the existence of at least 60 Biolabs close to the borders of Russia and China funded by the Defense Department of the U.S. According to the statement, Biolabs has been modernized since 2005 with the economic support of the White House.

“Taking advantage of loopholes in international legislation, the U.S. administration is constantly increasing its biological-military capabilities in various regions of the world,” said Igor Kirillov, Lieutenant General head of the radiological, chemical, and biological protection troops.

Kirillov referred to the data registered by the Chinese Foreign Ministry during an informal consultation of the United Nations Security Council under the Arria formula, saying that it indicated that the U.S. controlled around 336 laboratories in 30 states outside its national jurisdiction.

“In the territories bordering Russia and China alone, there are about 60 facilities modernized since 2005 at the expense of the U.S. military department,” said the top official to RT channel. He stressed that resulting from the Russian special military operation in Ukrainian territory; the world has been provided with information about the illegal military and biological research carried out in that country.

‼️Commander in Chief of Radiologic, Chemical & Biological Defense of the Russian����Armed Forces General Igor #Kirillov briefed SC members at #ArriaFormula meeting on the issue of biological activities in regions across the globe.

— Russia at the United Nations (@RussiaUN) April 6, 2022

According to the specialist, the U.S. created biological laboratories in several countries with a common scenario and connected them to a unified system to monitor their biological situation. He also said that Hunter Biden, U.S. President Joe Biden's second son, has been involved in creating the financial possibility to work with pathogens in Ukraine.

The data collected from the businessman's correspondence with Pentagon officials have dropped evidence on the Russian Defense Ministry's access to the matter. The document gathered that he was in charge of fund-raising for Black & Veach and Metabiota, the companies that financed the military laboratories in Ukraine.