Cuba Confirms Delta Variant in Every Province

In the provinces of Holguin, Villa Clara, and Matanzas, where the situation is very serious, in the first week of July alone, Delta was identified in 64 percent of the cases.

Cuba's Institute of Tropical Medicine Pedro Couri (IPK) confirmed on Monday that the Delta variant is spread across the country, surpassing the Beta variant.

'Delta has already reached every province of the country and in those territories where the cases are increasing exponentially, with more than a thousand daily, it is because the aforementioned variant is influencing at this time. This was the case in Matanzas and now in Pinar del Río," the head of the Research, Diagnosis and Reference Center at the IPK Dr. Maria Guadalupe Guzman said.

"Specialists from the Pedro Kourí Institute of Tropical Medicine (IPK) explained the uncertainties and challenges regarding changes in the genetics of the virus and how they impact on its contagiousness and on the evolution of patients."

The Cuban scientists warned that to able able to effectively contain the spread it is necessary to immunize at least 85 percent of the population. More than 11 million doses of the Cubans vaccines have been administered thus far.