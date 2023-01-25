More Weapons to Kiev From Berlin Against German People's Wishes

"Against the wishes of the German population, or the majority of Germans, the government decided to send more weapons to Ukraine," the Mexican President said.

On Wednesday, during his regular press conference, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said the German government's decision to supply Ukraine with Leopard 2 battle tanks was encouraged by media pressure.

"Media power is used by oligarchies around the world to subdue governments. Germany, for example, did not want to get too involved in the war with Ukraine," said AMLO regretting that finally the European nation's government gave in to pressure from the press.

The German government approved the supply of 14 Leopard 2 battle tanks to the Ukrainian Armed Forces as part of a new aid package, the government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said in a statement.

Berlin will also train Ukrainian officers on how to use the tanks, also providing logistics, ammunition and system maintenance.

Germany, together with European allies, wants to send two full Leopard 2A6 tank battalions to Ukraine. An initial delivery of fourteen tanks must be sent from Germany to Kyiv as soon as possible. Ukrainian soldiers will soon receive training so that they can use the tanks — KM studio (@KMstudi12815866) January 25, 2023

The country's Prime Minister Olaf Scholz told the Council of Ministers that Germany will continue to increase its military support for Ukraine. "We are acting in a closely coordinated and concerted manner at the international level," Scholz said.

Since February 24 last year, when Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine, Western countries have spent large sums of money on huge arms supplies to Kiev.

Russia has condemned these military aid shipments, warning that this will only escalate the ongoing conflict, far from ending it.