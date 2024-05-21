More Than 5 Million Dengue Cases Recorded in Brazil

The Brazilian entity has also detailed more than 2,899 people have died due to this disease, while another 2,687 cases are studied as probable deaths associated with dengue.

The Brazilian Ministry of Health confirmed this Tuesday the figure of more than five million dengue cases, for a total of 5,145,295 a record number since the historic series began in 2000.

The Brazilian entity has also detailed more than 2,899 people have died due to this disease, while another 2,687 cases are studied as probable deaths associated with dengue, so the number of deaths could double.

According to the latest official bulletin, Brazil counts 5,145,295 probable cases of dengue so far in 2024, data that triple the figures recorded in all 2023, when the number of patients rose to 1,649,144.

The age group most affected is in the 20-29 age group, of which more than 935,000 have been recorded.

Brazil’s Ministry of Health statistics reveal that the nation had 5 million dengue fever cases in 2024, setting a record. This number surpasses even the most pessimistic government predictions. pic.twitter.com/1VJpl3O5X6 — Brasil de Fato in English (@brasildefato_en) May 21, 2024

On the other hand, the territories that report the most cases, taking into account their population, are Espírito Santo, Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Rio Grande do Sul, the latter affected by heavy flooding due to heavy rains, which leads to an increase in mosquitoes, transmitter of the disease.

The dengue situation in Brazil is complex, because last February, the Secretary of Health Surveillance, Ethel Maciel, estimated that the nation would register "some 4.2 million cases throughout this year", a figure already exceeded although the first half of the year has not ended.