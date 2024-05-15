Brazilian Government Offers Aid Package for Flood Victims

In addition, all the families who lost their homes will have their home back through the Minha Casa Minha Vida Project.

On Wednesday, Brazilian President Luis Inacio Lula Da Silva approved a package of assistance for the families of Rio Grande do Sul, who lost their homes due to the flooding that Brazil has suffered in recent weeks.

In addition, all the families who lost their homes will have their home back through the Minha Casa Minha Vida Project.

On the other hand, households where significant material losses have occurred, such as mattresses, refrigerators and other household items, will receive a subsidy of $1,000. This in turn will be checked by civil defense to ensure the transparency of the process.

It is estimated that more than 200,000 families lost essential material goods and will be subsidized by the Brazilian state.

In addition, the Family Exchange program will advance the payment of subsidies to victims and will receive more than 21 new families, which will also receive bonuses.

Unemployment insurance will also help unemployed people by paying two instalments in addition to the usual payment.

The Brazilian president also declared that the debt of Rio Grande do Sul with the Brazilian state was suspended for 3 years so that resources focus on post-temporal reconstruction.