Flood Deaths Rise to 154 in Brazil

The Brazilian government reported on Friday that it increased to 154 the number of people killed in Rio Grande do Sul, after rains and floods that affected 461 municipalities, representing 93 percent of the cities in that state.

The latest bulletin released by the Civil Defense dlocalo, in addition to noting that 154 people died because of the tragedy, added that 98 are missing and 806 were injured.

In this regard, family members or friends of disappeared persons, if they are located, are requested to go to the nearest Civil Police Station to compute the information.

To date, Rio Grande do Sul has 540,192 homeless people, as a result of flooding caused by the state’s largest climate crisis, according to statements by local media and authorities.

Meanwhile, 2,281,830 people were affected and 78,165 are in shelters. Likewise, the Civil Defense reported that there are no deaths under investigation.

He also reported that 82,666 people, 12,108 animals have been rescued and at least 27,688 government agents have participated in these actions.