UPDATE: Floods Death in Brazil Toll Rises to 155

A total of 155 dead, 806 injured and 94 disappeared is the most recent toll of victims recorded by the Brazilian National Civil Defense, as a result of the floods that affect the south of the nation.

Those affected by the floods amounted to 2,304,422 across the state. According to the Civil Defence bulletin, 461 municipalities were affected, 540,188 people were homeless and 77,202 others are in shelters. In addition to the deaths, 806 people were injured in the floods and more than 82,000 have already been rescued.

For its part, the regional government announced on Friday the construction of four "temporary cities" in Porto Alegre, Canoas, São Leopoldo and Guaíba to house the thousands affected.

In recent hours the level of the Guaíba River has fallen, but Porto Alegre (capital of Rio Grande do Sul) continues partially flooded. The historic center continues to overflowing and the city’s main airport is out of service indefinitely.

Meanwhile, the administration of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva organized a package of economic aid for the affected communities. The measure includes sub-loans, soft loans and the forgiveness of Rio Grande do Sul’s debt to the Treasury for the next three years.