More Than 100 Doctors Who Fought COVID in Kuwait Return to Cuba

Cuban specialists worked in eight public hospitals where they attended to 33,753 patients.

One hundred members of the Henry Reeve internationalist medical brigade returned to Cuba today after seven months of collaborating with Kuwait's health personnel in confronting the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Cuban specialists worked in eight public hospitals (Hospital Al Jaber, Adan, Mubarach, Ibn Sina, Farwaniya, Jahra, Amiri, and the Field Hospital), where they attended 33,753 patients and performed 374,680 nursing procedures.

Asides from that work performed, they worked in emergency services, intensive therapies and assisted 30 patients per day. In the Field Hospital, they joined the PCR sample taking, the Cuban Ministry of Public Health informed.

Official farewell from the Kuwaities health authorities, to a group of Henry Reeve Cuban medical team who returns to Cuba, at the end of its solidarity aid facing Covid-19. pic.twitter.com/ckmvdvwNz0 — EmbaCubaKuwait (@EmbaCubaKuwait) January 4, 2021

According to Prensa, the brigade arrived in Kuwait on June 5, 2020, and was made up of 298 collaborators (198 nurses, 3 English teachers, 96 doctors, an administrator, and a brigade chief) Latina.

On August 6, 2020, 152 collaborators returned to Cuba, and another 39 doctors joined, so the brigade was made up of 185 cooperators. In the Arab nation, 60 members of the Henry Reeve are still working, including 28 doctors, 31 nurses, and the brigade chief.