Cuba and Japan Sign First Memorandum on Health Cooperation

On Thursday afternoon, the signing ceremony of a cooperation memorandum between the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare of Japan and the Ministry of Public Health of Cuba (Minsap) took place, intending to collaborate to strengthen the public health and medical assistance system, as well as to share the experience in the treatment of the elderly.

This memorandum, the first between Cuba and Japan in health matters, was signed by Minister Jose Angel Portal Miranda and His Excellency Mr. Kazuhiro Fujimura, Ambassador of Japan in Cuba, according to the official Minsap website.

During the ceremony, Fujimura stressed his satisfaction with the signing of this memorandum as a tangible result of the joint work between Japan and Cuba in the field of health. He also highlighted the importance of this agreement given the international health emergency situation that the world is currently experiencing.

"The international community agrees that working together in health matters is essential to face COVID-19. The document that we have just signed reaffirms the will of both peoples to consolidate their links in accordance with this shared purpose," he stated.

Se realizó hoy la firma de un Memorándum de Cooperación en materia de salud entre el Ministerio de Salud, Labor y Bienestar de #Japón y el @MINSAPCuba para la colaboración y el fortalecimiento del sistema de #saludpública y asistencia médica.



"Today, the signing of a Memorandum of Cooperation in the field of health between the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare of Japan and MINSAPCuba was held for collaboration and strengthening of the public health and medical attention system."

On his part, Portal Miranda highlighted the vast possibilities for cooperation between the two nations in health matters, which will be extended after the signature. He thanked the Japanese government for significant contributions to the National Health System through several agencies and institutions.

"We ratify the unwavering friendship between the two nations and the will to strengthen bilateral cooperation to improve the quality of life of our people," the Health Minister said.

"We are convinced that our nations with a common history of more than 90 years of diplomatic relations will continue to work together to advance cooperation and solidarity, values that are intrinsic to both sides," Portal Miranda concluded.