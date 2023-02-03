Brazil: Police Begin 4th Phase of Anti-coup Operations

The Brazilian Federal Police launched this Friday the fourth phase of the operation against the coup plotters who participated in the January 8 attacks against the three branches of government in the federal capital, Brasília.

"Operation Lesa Patria is becoming permanent, with regular updates on the number of arrest warrants issued, people captured and fugitives," the Brazilian Federal Police said in a statement.

Police carried out an operation in the states of Rondônia, Goiás, Espírito Santo, Mato Grosso and São Paulo, as well as in the Federal District. This took place within the framework of Operation Lesa Patria approved by the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

Three preventive arrest warrants and 14 search and seizure warrants issued by the Supreme Court against alleged coup plotters were served. During the third phase of the operation, completed as of January 27, the STF issued arrest warrants for 11 suspects, as well as search warrants for 27 residences.

The Federal Police launched today (February 3) the fourth phase of Operation Lesa Pátria, aimed at identifying people who participated in, financed, or encouraged the events that occurred on January 8, in Brasília/DF.

The suspects are charged with the crimes of coup d'état, violent abolition of the democratic rule of law, incitement to crime, criminal organization and destruction of specially protected property.

"It is required to verify if the necessary means were used, the units with competence to attend this type of demonstrations, which apparently were not present on January 8 giving rise to these unfortunate events, which are under investigation," said this Friday the Secretary of Public Safety of the Federal District (DF), Sandro Avelar.

On January 8, supporters of former president Jair Bolsonaro attacked the headquarters of the Presidency, the Congress and the Supreme Court. This took place a week after the inauguration of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.



