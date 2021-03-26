Minneapolis Urges Lifting Blockade & Medical Exchange with Cuba

Intending to carry out medical collaboration on COVID-19, the Minneapolis City Council approved a resolution Friday urging the municipal health department to explore the possibility of a sustained exchange in science and healthcare with the largest Caribbean island-nation.

The letter explains the benefits that knowledge exchange with the island would bring, taking into account the medical experience that Cuba has put into practice to face the pandemic.

The resolution highlights that Cuba saves some 80% of the patients who develop the disease in its most severe state and boasts the lowest mortality rates in the Western hemisphere. At the same time, the U.S. indicators are 85 times higher than those of Cuba and are increasing every day.

The resolution similarly urged the U.S. Congress to lift restrictions that impede access to Cuban medical expertise to combat the COVID-19 pandemic more effectively, such as economic and travel sanctions against Cuba.

Likewise, the text urges the U.S. government to cease the measures that prevent Cuba from importing medical equipment and medicines to face COVID-19, as well as the attempts to prevent other countries from accepting Cuban medical brigades and cooperation.

The City Council of #Minneapolis passed today a resolution in order to Medical and Scientific Collaboration Between Minneapolis and #Cuba. https://t.co/qrVtBonZ8A pic.twitter.com/YnAD2HmxJI — Cuban Embassy in US (@EmbaCubaUS) March 26, 2021

The City Council's request is also based on the biotechnological achievements of Cuban scientists, on the success that Cuban medical brigades have had throughout history in dozens of countries facing disasters and epidemics, such as Ebola, and on the worldwide recognition of the public health system of the largest island nation in the Caribbean.

The Minneapolis City Council's resolution urges the Biden administration to eliminate the recent designation of Cuba as a State Sponsor of Terrorism while also calling for the reestablishment of diplomatic relations with Cuba and an end to the decades-long economic, commercial and financial blockade against the island.