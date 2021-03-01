Cubans in 8 US and Canadian Cities Caravan Against the Blockade

On Sunday, more than 700 Cubans living in Miami, Seattle, New York, Los Angeles, Washington DC, Minneapolis, Ottawa, and Montreal held caravans to demand the lifting of the U.S. economic, commercial and financial blockade against Cuba.

This was the eighth edition of the "Bridges of Love" caravans in favor of the elimination of the economic sanctions imposed on Cuba and for Cuban families, initiated last July 26 following a call on social networks by the Cuban YouTuber "Protestón Cubano" and having as background the "bike ride" led by Cuban-American professor Carlos Lazo, his children, and nephews, earlier that month, to "build bridges of love between the peoples of Cuba and the United States," along with the caravans for several years organized and carried out in Miami by the Alianza Martiana Coalition.

"I demand that the government of the United States cease the criminal blockade against my people, which constitutes a genocide of more than 60 years, which does not allow my Cuban brothers to develop in peace and tranquility. Therefore, I will never miss these caravans for love, for the Cuban family...," said Alina Velázquez, member of the "José Martí" Cultural Association.

On January 31, around five hundred Cubans living in the United States and friends of Cuba toured the streets on bicycles and cars in Miami, New York, Seattle, and Los Angeles, to oppose the blockade and also to pay homage to José Martí, on the 168th anniversary of his birth.

"Why am I against the blockade? Because the blockade is the most genocidal way to attack a people, it is the most destructive way for a family; it is the most hypocritical way to try to overthrow a system, it is the most cowardly way to try to make someone change their way of being, it is the most infamous way. (...) Down with the blockade and long live the Cuban family," said Yuri Pedraza, president of the Cuban Community in Canada.

In Canada, the Cuban community launched the call in that country and the Ottawa Gatineau Cuban-Canadian Association to demand the end of the United States' extraterritorial policy that has affected the island economy and people for more than 60 years.

It also served to support Cuban doctors' work and back the international petitions to award the Nobel Peace Prize to the Henry Reeve Cuban Medical Brigades.

Activists carried out these actions in favor of Cuban families a few days after the British online fundraising platform JustGiving froze the Cubans' fundraising project in UK association to contribute to the vaccination campaign in Cuba against COVID-19 with a second donation of medical supplies.



#BridgesofLove were built by the caravans of Cuban émigrés and other supportive friends who demanded #NoMoreBlockade in more than 7 US and Canadian cities. #Cuba admires, thanks and embraces you. #LivingCuba pic.twitter.com/DuNg3uVvau — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) March 1, 2021

Despite the rain, the low temperatures, and the characteristic traffic in some of them on Sunday, caravans of cars and bicycles paraded on Sunday through the main streets and avenues of five major U.S. cities.

The movement, which began in Miami in the early hours of the morning with the singing of the Cuban national anthem and culminated in the city of Los Angeles, called for the unity of all Cuban-Americans to demand the end of the economic, commercial, and financial siege imposed on the Caribbean nation for more than 60 years.

Sunday's event in these five U.S. cities contributed to the efforts of many to achieve the elimination of the blockade, which affects Cuban families in innumerable ways.

In front of the U.S. Embassy in Ottawa, Canada, a motorcade demanded the end of the illegal U.S. blockade of Cuba. Solidarity inspired the protesters to oppose the genocidal measure and pay homage to José Martí on the 168th anniversary of his birth.

Similarly, Montreal's cold weather did not prevent Cuban compatriots and friends of solidarity with Cuba from mobilizing Sunday in the Caravan for the Cuban Family.